Osinbajo’s brother, Keyamo,28 others get elevation to rank of SANs

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has announced the appointment of 30 Legal practitioners including Akinlolu Oluyinka Osinbajo, the younger brother to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, human rights activist Festus Egwarewa Keyamo, ,former publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olusola Oke to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Others are Chibuike Adindu Nwanne Nwokeukwu, Johnnie Nnaemeka Egwuonwu,Bert Chukwuneta Igeilo,Sylvester Emenike Elema, Ikenna Victor Egbuna, Wilcox Achace Abereton , Michael Abayomi Bisade Aliyu, Francis Forum Egele and Prof Enefiok Effiong Essien an academic from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Also elevated are Prof. Sadiq Sylvester Shikyl from American University of Nigeria Yola, Prof. Adebambo Anthony Adewopo former Director General Nigerian Copy Right Commission , Prof. Adedeji Olusugun Adekunle the Director General Institute of Advance Legal Studies, Nasser Abdu Dangiri, Oluwatoyin Ajoke Bashorun and Emeka Peter Okpoko .

The rest are Sank Hussani Garun Gabbas, Abdul Atadoga Ibrahim , John Olusegun Odubela, Gboyega Sanmi Oyewole, Joshua Yusuf Musa, Ibrahim Sani Mohammed, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, Oyetola Oshobi, Suleiman Usman, Kehinde Olamide Ogunwumiju, Chiesonu Igbojamuike Okpoko and Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade.

The Chief Registrar Supreme Court Mrs Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha said at a press conference yesterday that 156 lawyers applied for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria . She said while 72 of them were short listed for the interview only 30 were successful.

The successful lawyers she added will be swear in in September this year after the court long vacation .The lawyers were elevated by the Committee in pursuant to its powers under section 5 of Legal Practitioners’ Act. Law. she added.