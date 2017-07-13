Osinbajo orders Health Minister to probe suspended NHIS boss

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has directed the minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole to probe the corruption allegations leveled against the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Prof. Usman Yusuf.

Osinbajo also directed the minister to take necessary action after the conclusion of the probe.

The embattled Yusuf was suspended last week Thursday by the minister of health whose ministry supervises the NHIS.

Osinbajo, on Thursday, directed prof Adewole to probe Yusuf who was handed three months suspension on allegations of fraud and mismanagement.

The House of Representatives had on Wednesday asked the minister to recall the suspended Executive Secretary.

But the Daily Times gathered that Osinbajo had already directed the minister of health to probe the allegations of fraud against Yusuf.

The Daily Times had reported on Wednesday that alleged corruption and nepotism tore NHIS apart adding that the Yusuf was alleged to have expended about N860 on frivolous contracts and training.

According to a source, in a letter dated July 10, 2017, the Chief of Staff to Ade Ipaye, the Acting President Ade Ipaye, acknowledged receipt of two petitions against Yusuf, “dated April 21, 2017 from Solomon Agbo” and “May 12, 2017 from Dr Tunde Ladele.”

The letter read:”His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Acting President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, is in receipt of the referred two petitions, in which allegations of fraud and abuse of office were levied against the Executive Secretary of NHIS, Professor Yusuf Usman; and has directed that the petitions be forwarded to you for inquiry and necessary action.

“Please accept the assurances of His Excellency, the Acting President’s consideration and best wishes.”

some stakeholders in the health sector have frowned against the directive of the House of Representatives asking the minister of health to recall Yusuf whiteout any probe saying “administratively it is wrong because he could interfere with investigations.”

“Prof Yusuf has already moved out three Ghana-Must-Go bags containing among other things many documents and the files of all GMs. The location he’s keeping them is unknown till date against all civil service rules.”

Daily Times also gathered that the Executive Secretary approved and expended money that were above his threshold of N2.5million and acted contrary to to the

“The ministers of labour and health also directed him to reverse the secondment of GMs he brought to NHIS without ministerial approval and he disobeyed the directive for a long under he could no longer cope with the pressure,” the source added.

Yusuf was also said to had boasted that he held from the same state (Katsina) with President Muhammadu Buhari and that nobody could touch him.

However, Yusuf has denied all allegations, maintaining that he was being victimised and has not shown any prove yet.