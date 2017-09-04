Osinbajo flags off Students’ Anti-Corruption Campaign

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has flagged off the Student Christian Movement (SCM) anti-corruption war campaign tagged ‘Students SAY NO to Corruption.’

The Vice President who was represented by the Chaplain of Aso Villa Chapel, Pastor Seyi Malomo, called on the movement and her partners to deploy their extensive network and influence in schools.

He equally charged them to mobilize the grassroots to be involved in the war as he assured them of the Federal Government support.

Earlier in his address, the national president of the SCM, Rev. Eric Ighalo said the fight against corruption seemed to be a long drawn one, but one that every Nigeria, especially the youths must committed to win as corruption had messed up their destiny as young people and of course the entire nation.

The SCM celebrated her 19th All Tertiary Institution Conference (ATIC) recently in Lagos.

The conference, which is usually held every two years, served as a platform for students of the movement and youth constituency from all over the federation to meet, interact and exchange ideas.

The event was held at the University of Lagos Auditorium in collaboration with the Students Christian Movement of Nigeria and other related Anti-Corruption Agencies, especially the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission(ICPC).

The event attracted experts on ICT and empowerment as well as renowned Clergy outside the country who ministered at the event.

A rally was also held in some parts of Lagos to sensitize the public about the Anti-Corruption campaign crusade as part of the activities of the conference.