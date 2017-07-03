Osinbajo, Atiku, govs, mourn elder statesman Maitama Sule

*He’s an illustrious son of Nigeria, great national asset -Osinbajo

*Says Maitama Sule’s commitment to Nigeria’s unity will not be forgotten

*His untainted public service was his only asset –Atiku

*Nigeria Governors’ Forum describes him as a great loss to the Nigerian people

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that he received the news of the death of elder statesman, Alhaji Maitama Sule, earlier on Monday with profound sorrow.

Osinbajo described the late Sule as an orator, elder-statesman, distinguished diplomat and the Danmasinin Kano.

He extends deep and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, associates and the government of Kano state, praying that the Almighty God comforts all.

One-time Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Federal Minister in the First Republic, Dr. Maitama Sule, according to the Acting President, is best remembered on the global scene, as one of our country’s foremost envoys whose clarity of voice and vision contributed significantly to the high esteem and respect Nigeria earned at the United Nations.

In a statement on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said that Alhaji Sule was an illustrious son of Nigeria noting that his death is a loss to the nation.

The Acting President observed that Alhaji Sule, a great Nigerian leader and committed nationalist, positioned himself as an agent of unity.

“He was always prepared to reach out to other leaders of thought across the country in the noble quest for unity, tolerance and national cohesion even as he advanced gracefully.

“He did not waver in lending his voice to the promotion of moderation in national discourse, and his graceful conduct thereto would be sorely missed,” Osinbajo states.

According to the Acting President, Alhaji Sule never relented applying his wealth of experience to advance the cause of unity, peace and progress of Nigeria, and his fatherly counsel to those in authority had always been bold, sincere and untainted.

While commending his patriotic fervour, and passionate zeal for public service, the Acting President recalls Alhaji Sule’s unparalleled dedication to duty as a formidable diplomat, politician, Minister and acclaimed orator whose well researched and excellently delivered speeches inspired and impressed several Nigerians, including himself (the Acting President).

He urged the octogenarian’s family, friends and associates to be consoled by the fact that his selfless commitment to the stability of Nigeria will not be forgotten and would always be honoured.

On behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Government and the entire people of Nigeria, the Acting President conveys heartfelt condolences on the loss of a great national asset.

Osinbajo prays that “Allah will bless his memory, grant the family and all of us Nigerians the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Also reacting to the death of the former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of

Zamfara state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar described the demise of the Dan Masanin Kano as a great loss to the Nigerian people as well as Kano State, its peoples and its emirate council in particular

The NGF chairman, in a statement signed by the forum’s head of Media and Publicity, Abdulrasaq Barkindo in Abuja, further described the deceased as an astute politician, administrator and orator who has impacted the nation positively in various spheres of human endeavor.

The nation, he said, “will hardly recover from the loss of such a wise fella whose passion for national development is unquenchable.”

Governor Yari Abubakar described the late Maitama Sule as an orator and former diplomat who was also a complete gentleman and good citizen who dedicated his life to the unity, progress and development of Nigeria.

He said that the Nigeria Governors Forum and indeed all the governors of the country had always relied on Alhaji Maitama Sule as a close confidant, citing the naming of very prominent streets in some parts of the country by many of them as evidence of their affection for the late sage.

His words, “Our country has lost a rare gem. Dan Masani was a leading light of the old generation and with his demise the last of that generation has now been finally extinguished. He was a complete gentleman whose honesty, commitment and dedication to the unity of Nigeria will forever be cherished.

“Dan Masani’s name will continue to be identified with everything positive about Nigeria and its people. Whenever the future generation reads about Dan Masani, they will encounter a man who was cherished and respected by the high and mighty from all parts of the country,” the statement added.

In its reaction to the demise of Maitama Sule, the Senator Ahmed Makarfi- led National Caretaker Committee, NCC, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described the elder statesman as a great Nationalist.

The NCC of the PDP, in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, noted with regrets that Alhaji Maitama Sule left at a time his wise and experienced counsel was still needed.

The demise of the elder statesman, the party maintained was not only a loss to the nation, but also to Africa, adding, “We will miss his astute contribution on various issues of national development.”

The statement by the NCC of the PDP reads, “We received with great shock, the news of passing away of the Elder Statesman, Alhaji (Dr.) Yusuf Maitama Sule whose departure occurred today in Cairo, Egypt at 87.

“The Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under Senator Ahmed Makarfi on behalf of the entire organs of the party, commiserate with the government and people of Kano State especially, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in particular, the family of the Deceased Icon, and the nation over the demise of this great Orator, Politician, and Diplomat, Alhaji Maitama Sule.

“The Late Maitama Sule was the Pioneer Chairman of the Public Complaint Commission (PCC) in 1975, an office created by the Regime to hear complaints from Nigerians on all issues of governance.”

Joining the list of those mourning the late national Icon, former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar identified his unblemished public service record as one of the greatest and most indelible virtues for which the Dan Masanin Kano, would be remembered by Nigerians and the world.

In a tribute, the former Vice President noted that the deceased was one of Nigeria’s greatest and most remarkable politicians whose vast experience, knowledge and wisdom are invaluable and immeasurable.

According to Atiku, the late Maitama Sule was an epitome of selfless service to the people, adding that politicians of his generation were dedicated to service with integrity, qualities which he said, have been significantly eroded since the end of the First Republic.

The former Vice President, while noting that Maitama Sule was a walking encyclopedia, stressed that he dedicated his entire life to the promotion of peace, unity, peaceful coexistence, tolerance and good governance.

Atiku Abubakar stressed that the deceased only wealth was his integrity, because the accumulation of wealth was never his preoccupation throughout his public service record.

The former Vice President extended his condolences to the government, the family and the people of Kano State of the death of this illustrious and remarkable politician.