Osinbajo assures UN of FG’s commitment to safer roads

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured of Nigeria’s commitment to the United Nations campaigns to tackle the challenges of road safety in Nigeria and African by the year 2020 through the adoption of international best practices in road safety management.

Osinbajo gave the assurance on Thursday at the 7th Annual Lecture Series of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The lecture was geared towards the realization of the Goals of the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety in Africa.

Osinbajo, represented by the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Suleiman Hassan, said that the federal government would leave no stone unturned in addressing the menace of road traffic in the country.

He said, “We are evolving policies and programs capable of making Nigeria what a road safety nation should be.”

The Vice President said that the government has increased capital and overhead budgetary allocation to the FRSC in the last two years to make it more efficient.

He also said that government has provided massive logistics to the FRSC, approved the incorporation of road safety education into the nation’s school curricula and supported the use of crash helmet, seat belts as well as the setting up of national speed limits to check over-speeding by drivers.

Osinbajo said Nigeria was concerned, as the largest black nation on earth, that the developing world has a disproportionate share of the 1.29 million of global deaths resulting from road accidents annually.

He said Nigeria activated the UN Decade of Action on Road Safety in 2010 under the auspices of the FRSC and was the first African nation to do so.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Secretary General’s Envoy for Road Safety, Mr Jean Todt has disclosed that the UN has concluded plans to establish a fund that would cater for the carter for the challenges of road traffic.

Mr Todt said that with the establishment of the fund, road crashes and other related challenges would be reduced by to its barest minimal.

He urged the Nigerian government to take advantage of the fund when launched to achieve the goals of the UN decade of Action for the Road Safety in Africa.