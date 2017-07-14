Why we organized free medical treatment for my people- Kayode Ojo

Engr. Kayode Ojo, frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of APC in Ekiti State and members of his family have organized free medical intervention at his hometown, IKoro Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Hundreds of people from the town and neighboring communities benefitted from the free medical outreach which was flagged off by 8am on Friday at ile inside Ajolopo House, Oke-Oja, Ikoro-Ekiti.

In a chat with our correspondent, during the exercise, the Governorship aspirant said the medical intervention was part of activities marking the one year remembrance of his late father, chief Joshua Akanbi Ojo who died last year.

The APC chieftain, who was impressed by the turnout of beneficiaries and the success of the exercise promised that such program would be an annual event.

According to him, “the health intervention was organised to further showcase our late father’s legacy of selfless leadership because he loved his people and served them selflessly, and I know if he is looking at us now, he will be very happy seeing us doing this”.

He, however, promised that scope of the medical intervention Would be expanded to accommodate more people in the next edition pointing out that it is to maintain the legacy of their late patriarch.

The one-year remembrance had earlier been marked with a church service at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Ikoro Ekiti, on Thursday, July 13, 2017, while a commendation friendly match was followed at 4 pm same day.

The event was attended by family members, friends and people from all walk of life.

Engr. Ojo also expressed his gratitude on behalf of the family to all political associates and others who graced the occasion with their presence.