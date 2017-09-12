Operation Python Dance: Don’t panic, Ekweremadu urges Ndigbo

Chief Whip of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Matthias Ekweremadu, has called on Ndigbo not to panic over the presence of the military in their territory but to go about their business.

Ekweremadu made the call on the floor of the Enugu State House of Assembly Tuesday while supporting motion for adjournment, said that it was worrisome that the zone seems to have been garrisoned but said however that they should not worry and carry on with their normal life.

His words, “I am calling on our people not to shiver because of the Python Dance.”

He however advised the people not to keep late hours and to carry their identification cards with them wherever they go.

“You should not stay late at night and should not shiver. Anywhere you are going, make sure that you go with your ID card, ” Ekweremadu admonishes.

Meanwhile, the House has passed into law the Enugu State Administration of Criminal Justice Law Amendment Bill, House Bill 12, 2017.

The Amendment is sequel to the amended criminal justice law passed into law in January, 2017 cap 31, January 26, 2017.

Members who spoke on the amended bill said that it would aid quick dispensation of justice in the state and prevent people suffering unnecessarily in detention without trial or a trial going on for too long.

In supporting the bill before it was passed into law, Hon. Chima Obieze, representing Ezeagu Constituency said that the bill has thus repealed the January 26, amended criminal justice law but pointed out that the Amendment will not obliterate the existing criminal cases in courts.

In another development, the report of the annual account of the government of Enugu State for the year ended December 31, 2016 together with the financial statement of the Auditor General thereon was presented to the House.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Unodi, charged the committee on Accounts and Appropriation to study the report and report back to the House in a month’s time.

Moses Oyediran

‎ Moses Oyediran, Enugu ‎