OPC warns against eviction threat to Yorubas by Niger Delta militants, attack on free speech

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has called on leaders and stakeholders in the Southern part of the country to caution the Niger Delta Agitators (NDA), over threat of eviction of Yorubas resident in the region, warning that the backlash of such move may not be palatable.

A group, the Niger Delta Agitators was widely reported in the media earlier in the week to have threatened to evict Yorubas from the Niger Delta region.

Calling for caution over the threat, the OPC in a statement issued at the weekend with a strong tone of condemnation, submitted that such threat “could deflate the robust relationship being experienced by the South West and other Southern counterpart.”

According to the OPC in the statement signed by its National Coordinator, Otunba Gani Adams, the recent threat issued by John Duku, leader of the Niger Delta Agitators was the second of such in recent times, hence a call to Southern leaders and stake holders to call the group to order because “we know that the position of the Militants may not reflect that of their leaders”

The OPC however said it identified the need for the leaders of Niger Delta to caution the Militants because “there is a need for them to speak out against the move of the group.”

Warning against what it said may be the “ill effect of further threat against our people in the Niger Delta region” the OPC said though “we see the Southerners as friends but we are not in any way comfortable with the threat to quit.”

Stating that the development may also have a bad effect on the solidarity of the Sothern Leaders Forum, the OPC warned the agitators to realise that there are more indigenes of their region in the South West than the South Westerners in their region and thus demand that “Yorubas must be safe in Niger Delta.”

The OPC explained that it has not said Niger Delta people should leave the South West and insisted that Yorubas would refuse to be tossed around.

While lauding the Southern Leaders Forum over its position on the state of the nation as stated at a media briefing it held last week, the OPC said it is in agreement with the Forum’s stance that Nigeria had long ceased to be a federation, adding that the only solution to the issues confronting the nation at this time is restructuring of the country along regional line.

The South West group also condemned what it called the “emerging systematic war against freedom of speech in the country and an indirect clampdown on the media” by agencies of the Federal Government, warning that Nigeria should not be dragged back to the Military era.

“Nigeria of today is different from that of the 80s, people’s freedom to speak should not be gagged if we don’t want to relapse into the brutish military era” the group warned.

