OPC leader commends Akeredolu for dousing tension over aides comments

The Ondo State Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), Comrade Pius Ogunsanya, has commended the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for his swift action which doused the tension that was generated after one of his aides, a Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Dr. Doyin Odebowale who accused leaders of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin and Oodua Peoples’ Congress led by Otunba Gani Adams of being largely responsible for the leadership backwardness and underdevelopment in South West Nigeria.

Dr. Odebowale was quoted to have said this while speaking at the Inauguration of the new executives of the National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS) held at the Babafunke Ajasin Hall, in the state Ministry of Women Affairs Complex.

According to the Ondo OPC leader, the official reaction of the governor on the matter shows that he is resolute on bringing peace to the state and that he is a good leader.

The governor, he advised, should be wary of people like the character of Dr Odebowale who will use public forum to proclaim their selfish and myopic agendas. “Such half blind people despite their paper academic qualifications lack the needed practical exposure and knowledge needed to manage goodwill of the government he is appointed to serve, talk less of making comments on matters of general interest.

“The governor’s action shows that he is in tune with true Federalism and he automatically earned a place on the list of those who want Nigeria to move forward. It is not surprising that Governor Akeredolu is a progressive in mind and indeed, his noble role as Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association is still fresh in our memory and his decision to join the rest of the South West and Nigeria to celebrate the June 12 election anniversary when he was just few months in office is commendable,” he said.

The governor, according to Ogunsanya should educate the likes of Dr Odebowale that the report of the 2014 National Confab is generating a lot of positive vibes across the nation as it has become the Bible which the nation needs to read in order to move forward.

“It is quite a shame that the governor’s aide is not a progressive and obviously part of those who want Nigeria to remain backward based on their own lack of instructive ideologies.

“It is also a sign of intellectual laziness on the part of a whole Doctorate Degree holder to exhibit his lack of knowledge about Arigidi community.

“Let me educate Dr.Odebowale that Arigidi Community has the 3rd largest population in the entire Akoko. If he reads his history books very well, he will know that the late Zaaki of Arigidi was the Chief Whip in the then South West Region Council of Obas in the 60s.The title of Zaaki should not be what Dr Odebowale should malign.

“Chief CSO Akande, the foremost engineer in the old Western Region, rose to become the Permanent Secretary, Justice Olakunle Orojo, Prophet TB Joshua, Otunba Dr Gani Adams, Popular Akoko industrialist, Alhaji Salami Olaonipekun are few of the notable personalities from Arigidi. Before you get to Kogi you will still pass through over 20 bounded communities that are in Ondo State. Where did he get his Fulani claim from?” He asked.

Adding that “No doubt Dr.Odebowale got the attention he desired with his watery speech. How can you ask students to despise humble beginnings? It is a mark of disrespect to make a jest of the humble beginning of Otunba Gani Adams and Comrade Yinka Odumakin? Did he become a doctorate holder over night; these are noble Yoruba sons who rose through thick and thin to become outstanding visionary leaders and unrepentant true Federalism crusaders.

"He should make it a point of duty to seek knowledge about what is going on in his immediate environment and reduce his addiction to foreign books and ideologies," he advised.