When Ooni of Ife, Atiku and Ambode and society celebrates Hon. Odeneye Kehinde

Talking about one of the most loved Hon member at the house of representative in Abuja, one name that will continue to re occur like a comma is no other name than Hon Odeneye Kehinde who is representing Ijebu Ode/ Odogbolu/Ijebu North East at the House of Representative in Abuja.

And there is no other way to prove this when the high and mighty in the country gathered at NIIA, Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island, at the ‘O ti see se’ book launch by the His Imperial Majesty, Arole Oduduwa, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi.

The event was a rare one in view of the caliber of people in attendance and personalities that graced the occasion. Among the dignitaries present were Royal fathers, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Rtd Rear Admiral Akin Aduwo, His Excellency, Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, the Liberian Senate President, and some prominent sons and daughters of the Yoruba race.

This was a memorable day for some personalities who were honoured by the foremost Yoruba Oba. Honourable Odeneye Kehinde, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu and Ijebu-North East Federal Constituency was among those honoured by the Ooniriisa with the Award of Excellence as the Distinguished Yoruba Public Officer.

According to Odeneye Kehinde, “I have never met with the Ooni or any of the event organizers before now, as characteristics of some organizations that will demand for gratification before an award is given.

Nobody made any demand from me; a text message was sent to me and a follow- up in respect of the authenticity of the group existence was carried out by me’. Hon. Odeneye exudes joy for being honoured, “my little effort in Ogun State is being recognized by a royal father of Ooni’s caliber”. The Ooni advised the awardees to see the gesture and the award as a challenge for them to be more productive and be more dignified.

It would be recalled that over 20,000 youths in Ogun State have benefited immensely from the Empowerment and Skill Acquisition programme organised by Odeneye since 2014.

Ajibade Alabi