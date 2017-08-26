One dead in Owerri Market demolition

A market demolition exercise has gone tragically wrong in Owerri, the Imo state capital. For close to a year, the Imo state government has been trying to relocate the traders to the new Relief Market, or other locations at Egbeada.

This morning, demolition teams moved into Ekeonuwa market, by Douglas Road, Owerri to begin demolishing the market. The teams were protected by soldiers and policemen. Traders reacted, and shots were fired. So far, we have been able to confirm at least one person killed.

More to follow.