Olori Wuraola confirms marriage break-up with Oni of Ife

*Revert to maiden name

After weeks of rumours and denials over the stability of the royal union between the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his wife, Olori Wuraola, the curtain was closed on the royal wedlock on Wednesday as the estranged wife of the monarch walked away from the marriage.

She made public that the 17 month royal marriage has not only crashed, but she has already to her maiden name.

In an official statement on her instagram, the queen wrote of “the lies of infidelity and infertility leveled against her and the attempts to silence her,” a development, she said precipitates the need for women suffering in any relationship to take a walk.

Here is the official statement from the now Zaynab Otiti Obanor:

“We have got to stop this culture of shaming and vilifying women with false stories of infidelity & nefarious behavior. The spreading of false information (through “sources” afraid to be identified) is the mark of cowards and a cover up for guilty parties to justify their horrific actions. There is absolutely no truth to the media circulated lies of infidelity and infertility- on my end.

“What I can confirm, is that the Ooni and I are no more. I inhale love & exhale gratitude. My journey continues as a humanitarian, aiding women and victims of domestic violence & abuse with the United Nations. No matter how much time you’ve invested, no matter the use of media to silence & manipulate, no matter the circumstance, slander, embarrassment, threats and lies: Get out and seek immediate help!

“We’ve seen this movie before: Women being dragged in the press & blamed for everything under the sun. This behavior is unacceptable. I urge those involved to be mindful of their actions for the eyes of our Almighty God are always watching. The seeds of slander are a cancer that harvests to eat away the souls of the planter.

“The throne is sacred and the attempts to tarnish the name of a Queen, in defense or on behalf of a silent King make all involved look terrible. Remain dignified in all you do. It’s not the end of the world, but the start of a new chapter and you must turn the page with grace. The world is watching.

“As I bid adieu to this chapter, my wish to you all is to step into your lives – boldly & fearlessly, the way God intended and live not just by words, but through example. The best chapter in our lives is the one we are writing now. Thank you for your love and support.

With peace, love & light, -Her Highness, Zaynab Otiti Obanor.”

The Ooni and Wuraola got married on March 12, 2016, at the former Olori’s state of origin – Edo state. Meanwhile, reports have it that a new Olori will be unveiled soon, as the Ife tradition requires that the Ooni must not stay single for a long period of time.

Recall also that in June 2017, Olori Wuraola spearheaded a walk against domestic violence alongside some Nollywood stars: Mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dike, Foluke Daramola, Monalisa Chinda, and Shola Sobowale amongst others through her 1in3 Africa initiative to show their displeasure at the high rate of domestic violence cases.

As at the time of filing this report, the Imperial Majesty of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi is yet to respond to the statement released by his supposed ex-queen.