Okowa tasks political office holders to render service with integrity

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged political office holders to imbibe the lifestyle of the late sage of estate management, Sir Fortune Ebie, in rendering service with integrity.

The Governor, accompanied by his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Barr. Kingsley Esiso and other top officials of government made the call on Friday July 14 2017 while speaking at a funeral service for the late Sir Ebie at the Cathedral Church of St. John (Anglican Communion), Agbor.

According to Governor Okowa, “Sir Ebie served and led with an unassailable integrity, he set a standard of moral rectitude in the slippery world of business and service; he was an exemplary courage and selflessness in service, and we should take the battle from where he stopped, it is the best tribute we can give to him.”

“I know we are mourning, but, we have every reason to celebrate his life for what he did for Nigeria as a nation, he was a leadership icon; passion, integrity and service describes him,” the Governor reiterated.

, “He was easily, the best brain Nigeria has produced in the Estate business.” Okowa adding.

At the service which saw different organizations paying tribute to the late sage who was also called, Mr Housing, the Bishop of Ika Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Peter Onekpe urged political office holders to be inspired by the lifestyle of the deceased uncle of the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Delta State, Mr Chiedu Ebie.

“Sir Fortune Ebie’s legacies should inspire us not to live a life of personal aggrandizement to the detriment of the nation. We should think of posterity, we should dwell on things that we do not see, rather than those things that we see,” the Bishop said.

He continued, “if we are in government, we should look beyond those things that we see and look at what people will say of us when we have left office; Sir Ebie was the first Manager of FESTAC Town, Lagos, if it were to be today, he would have own half of FESTAC, now that he is dead, where would he have taken those things to?” he asked.

“We need crop of leaders who will not collect money and dump in their houses, that is corruption; let us shun materialism, materialism is what has spoilt Nigeria,” Bishop Onekpe said.