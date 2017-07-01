Okowa salutes Dein of Agbor at 40

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated His Majesty, Benjamin Ikenchukwu, Keagborekuzi 1, Dein of Agbor as he turned 40 years on Thursday 29th June, 2017.

Okowa in a statement on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu extolled the leadership qualities of the revered traditional ruler, describing him as one of the most exposed and influential kings in Nigeria.

Governor Okowa noted that Agbor Kingdom has remained peaceful and investor-friendly since His Majesty ascended the ancient throne of his forefathers.

“Dein Keagborekuzi’s reign has immensely benefited the people of Agbor Kingdom, Delta State and indeed the Nation. Worthy of commendation is Dein’s efforts in tackling issues of unemployment, social deviance and value orientation among youths of Agbor Kingdom.

“Of remarkable note is your royal carriage which is visible in the exemplary manner you have discharged your duties and has remained a source of pride and splendour to the traditional Institution.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate your Majesty on your 40th birthday.

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to give you good health and wisdom to pilot the traditional affairs of your kingdom and offer valuable contributions to the development of our dear Delta State,” the statement read.