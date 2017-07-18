Ojodu Peoples’ Parliament rally for grassroots governance

A rights interest body, the International Centre for Reconstruction and Development (ICRC) on Saturday, embarked on a massive electioneering sensitisation road march around Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos.

In the wake of the forthcoming local government election in the state, the group, powered by the Ojodu Peoples’ Parliament, had invited all accredited candidates of the various political parties now campaigning to be elected in the area, to a town hall meeting, to be held on Tuesday at the Banquet Hall of the Excellence Hotel, Ijaiye/Isheri Road, Ogba-Aguda.

The march which took off from Haco Junction along Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja and rounded up at Oluwole Estate also in Ikeja, after some six hours of music orchestrated neighbourhood campaign through Muyibi Street, Ajayi Road onto Yaya Abatan to Excellence Hotel to Ogunusi all the way to Ojodu, Okeira and the Lagos State Secretariat.

In a brief chat with one of the leaders at the rally, Mrs. Olaide Ogunlewe explains that the theme is about grassroots governance. “We are out to sensitise the people to begin to have understanding of what grassroots governance is all about.”

On the emergence of the International Centre for Reconstruction and Development (ICRC), Mrs. Ogunlewe said the NGO has been reconstructing socially, economically and politically.

“ICRC is a neutral, none partisan, none governmental organisation. It has been involved in the social and economic aspects, like children going to school, trying to build up artisans and things like that, but we believe at this stage that we should step into mainstream politics.”

This rally, she said, “Is chiefly to sensitise the people to attend a very important town hall meeting scheduled for Tuesday July 16 .“We are taking advantage of the upcoming Local Government Election to launch ICRD in that arena, that is why we are encouraging all the electorates to come out to meet all the accredited candidates one-on-one, so that they can have an interface with them and ask lots of questions about what their intentions are concerning governance in Ojodu LCDA.

Ojodu is the gateway to other states in Nigeria and very vital for the government of Lagos State and we intend to, with time, expand it to the nooks and crannies.

The grassroots have been taken for granted by politicians for a very long time, so much that the people don’t know that power actually belongs to them.

This programme is developed and rejuvenated; we’re trying to make them realise that when they vote a chairman, what they are saying is, Mr. Chairman, I have no time, please go there and represent my interests and work for me; so the elected, whether counsellor or chairman, he is not doing the electorate a favour.

Therefore they have a right to good governance and they have a right to ask them questions from time to time so this programme is about enlightening them of their rights to ask questions whenever things are not going right and also demand for good governance.