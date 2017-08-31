Oil marketers groan over $2bn debt

Oil marketers in the country have revealed plans to embark on mass retrenchment of workers over Federal Government’s failure to pay their outstanding debts owed on petroleum importation, accrued interest and exchange differential of over $2 billion.

The marketers, under the aegis of Major Oil Marketers’ Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) Independent Petroleum Marketers’ Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Depot and Petroleum Products’ Marketers Association (DAPPMA) and Independent Petroleum Products’ Importers (IPPIs), gave this threat.

This was contained in a joint communiqué issued by the marketers after their joint meeting in Lagos, signed by their legal adviser, Patrick Etim.

“Many marketers and oil companies are owing workers over eight months’ salaries due to inability of the Federal Government to pay the huge debts been owed on products imported since from 2015 .The interest cost and the foreign exchange differential which has accrued to over $2 billion,” he said.

The marketers have appealed for urgent intervention of the government and authorisation to pay outstanding interest and foreign exchange differentials owed marketers to date to save their business from total collapse.

The marketers stated that they currently owe some Nigerian banks over $2bn, which they took as loans to import fuel, and because the government is yet to pay them or pay the banks’ interest on the loans as agreed, the interest accumulated over time; and is still accruing.