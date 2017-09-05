Ogun shuts down more illegal health facilities

Three more illegal health facilities have been closed down in Abeokuta, Ado-Odo/Ota and Ifo Local Government Areas by the Ogun State Government. The facilities which includes Adigbe Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Lolade Scan Centre, Ado-Odo/Ota and a Laboratory at Ifo were sealed up for operating without registration and revalidating their operational licences with the State Ministry of Health.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye who disclosed this while monitoring health facilities in the areas, said government would not relent on its efforts at ensuring that the State was rid of quack doctors and illegal health facilities. ‘’The health of our citizens is paramount to us and that is why we are safeguarding their health by ensuring that the State is free of quack doctors and illegal hospitals, who through their unorthodox ways of practise put the live of citizens in danger,’’ he said.

Ipaye, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Hospital Services, Dr. Solomon Sokunbi, warned that the State would no longer be a safe haven for unwholesome practices in the health sector as the monitoring team would step up its activities. ‘’To be fore warned is to be fore armed, for quack doctors, Ogun State is no longer business as usual, it is no longer a safe haven, we will not leave the health of our citizens in the hands of unqualified individuals.’’ Ipaye said.

The Commissioner further enjoined citizens not be patronizing unregistered health facilities, but those approved by the State government. ‘’Help the government to help you. There is an approved sign post, when patronizing any facility, make sure you visit the registered health facilities with an approved sign post that carries the State logo,’’ Ipaye advised.