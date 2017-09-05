Ogun govt urges lawmakers to support creation of state police

As lawmakers in the national and State assemblies are in the process of reviewing the nation’s constitution, the Ogun State government has called for the approval for the creation of State Police in order to fight insecurity that is plaguing the country.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko made the call in Lisa town, in Ifo Local government area of Ogun State while commissioning an office complex built by the Baale of the town, Chief Nojeem Oladele Odugbemi for the vigilante service of Ogun State.

Chief Ojuko opined that the lawmakers will do Nigerians good if they positively consider the creation of state police in Nigeria.

It could be recalled that for years, different State Governments, groups and individuals have been clamouring for the creation of state police, arguing that it would address the problems of high-profile killings, kidnappings and crimes in general.

Ojuko while speaking at the commissioning said the creation of state police would help to create jobs and instil sense of security among the populace as it would enable indigenes of any community “to identify who is who’’.

His words, “I call on national assembly and our lawmakers in the State house of assembly to support the creation of state police for a very simple reason that it will check the incessant cases of abuse by policemen and the high and mighty in society.

“Before, we had local, state police in the Eastern Region, the old Bendel State part of which is now Edo State, the Western Region and even the Northern Region and they did wonderful jobs.’’

“I believe that every state should own a police and also have a Commissioner of Police, and we shall also have the federal police who will have an Inspector-General who will take care of standards.

“All the forces must have the same standard and uniform all over the states but with the highest person in the state being a Commissioner of Police.

“The federal police should handle federal cases or matters which are above the state power,’’

“It will reduce robbery and harassment by criminals on the roads during gridlocks”.

He said that the State Vigilante service organisation is been reposition to fit into the modern day community policing initiative with their collaboration with Nigeria police, thereby reducing crime rate in the State.

Speaking earlier, the donor of the office complex, High Chief Oladele Odugbemi said he decided to build the edifice in Lisa town in order to compliment government efforts in bringing development to the grassroots.

He said, “what we are doing in Lisa is to compliment the efforts of government in the area of security which is key to the development of any given environment, it is the duty of each community to make sure that there is adequate security in their community, this is the only way economic activities can thrive”.