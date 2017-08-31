Obaseki urges youths to develop sound reading culture

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged Nigerian youths to develop a sound culture of reading to broaden their horizon for the keen contest of ideas that characterises the information age.

With the deluge of information that abounds in books and the internet, ignorance in this time and age is inexcusable,” Obaseki stressed.

He added that the information age, driven by Information and Communication Technology (ICT), has put the world on the laps of young and old people alike, as information on a broad range of issues can be assessed by merely flipping a smart phone or tapping a key board.

He explained that his administration was determined to revamp public libraries and equip them with state-of-the-art facilities while efforts were ongoing to reposition the state-owned newspaper and broadcast companies to support the diffusion of knowledge.

The administration’s book reading campaign was boosted recently with the donation of over 300 cartons of books to the state government by District 9141 of the Rotary Club, led by the District Governor, Ikponmwosa Ogiemudia.