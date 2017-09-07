Obaseki proposes global database for victims of enforced disappearances

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has made a case for a global digital database that will have the information of victims of enforced disappearances across the world.

Obaseki made the recommendation on the occasion of the United Nations International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, observed on August 30, each year.

He noted that “over the years, the number of victims of enforced disappearances has been on the increase while the face of the oppressive act keeps changing from people who oppose draconian military governments to civil rights agitators, and innocent women and children during internal strife such as the Chibok girls, as well as witnesses of the act, all in a bid to propagate terror.

The governor explained that “with a global database shared by security agencies across the world, the search for the victims of this dastardly act would be easier.

He condemned any act designed to instill fear and spread terror and stressed “that civility and not barbarism should rule the world.

He commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari at rescuing all the missing Chibok girls and urged Nigerians to keep faith with the APC-led administration.

The United Nations General Assembly in 2010 adopted August 30 for the observance of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, with the maiden edition in 2011.