Oba of Benin commissions revamped Edo Traffic Management Agency

His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin has commissioned the revamped Edo State Traffic Control and Management Agency (EDSTMA), with a charge to the officials to be committed to their jobs.

According to Oba Ewuare II, Benin City has always had a well-designed layout of roads; feeder roads, streets and lanes since pre-colonial times, and added that over the years, the increase in vehicular movement coupled with bad roads and poor traffic management, resulted in chaotic traffic situations, made worse by some motorists with a penchant for disregarding traffic rules.

The officials of EDSTMA must not see their appointments as an avenue for enriching themselves by accepting bribes from motorists who may want to undermine traffic rules. I am glad that the government deemed it appropriate to create a Public Complaints Department for the agency, where members of the public can lodge their complaints. It is hoped that such complaints will be addressed speedily,” the Benin monarch said.

He commended the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for creating job opportunities for the 351 employees through the traffic control agency, and stressed that the initiative deserves commendation.

In his remark, Governor Obaseki expressed his delight at the presence of the Oba of Benin, which he described as an official royal visit and an honour to his administration.

He said the rebranding of EDSTMA became necessary considering the fact that the state serves as a transportation hub to the country, with heavy vehicular traffic.

This re-branded EDSTMA is made up of trained men and women who are more civil, operate within the ambit of the law and citizens are to relate with them as such,” Obaseki said, and assured that Edo people will not be exploited by officials of the traffic control agency as “there is a Public Complaints Unit that will attend to all the complaints from road users.

He commended the former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who had the foresight to create EDSTMA to manage vehicular traffic in the state.

The Managing Director of EDTSMA, Oloriegbe Dennis Ade, said the Agency would adopt unique and advance strategies to overcome the challenges that they may face.