NYSC achieving national unity–Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is always pleased to see the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) achieving the purpose of national unity that inspired its creation in 1973.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday at his country home in Daura, Katsina State, after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers, Buhari said the NYSC scheme had over the years continued to pursue the purpose of integrating the country.

He noted that diversity of cultures remained Nigeria’s greatest strength.

“I am always pleased to see corps members in Daura and other parts of the country.

“From the postings, we get to learn more about other cultures,’’ he said.

The president said the large number of corps members in Daura, mostly from the southern part of the country, was an indication that the dream of a unified Nigeria remains a reality.

He noted that graduates from the North, who served in southern states, also learnt a lot from the diversity that had made Nigeria a unique country.

While recalling his experience of working in various parts of the country as an army officer, Buhari said that serving in some southern parts of the country like Lagos and Ibadan offered him very rich experiences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that corps members in Daura always throng the president’s residence for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The president was accompanied to the Eid-el-Kabir prayers by presidential aides, members of his family and neighbours.(NAN)