Nwogu blames poor sports infrastructure on paucity of funds

The Anambra Commissioner for Sports, Ms Uju Nwogu, has attributed the failure of the state government to rehabilitate its sports infrastructure to paucity of funds and inflation.

Nwogu made the assertion on Thursday in Awka at an interactive session with the leadership of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in the state.

She said the contract for the renovation and upgrade of Chuba Ikpeazu Sports Complex failed because the contractor did not accept the mobilisation fee, citing the level of inflation in the economy.

According to her, the government cannot do much about the state of sports infrastructure in the state even though it is a source of serious concern.

“We are bothered with the condition of our sports facilities but bad economy is affecting what we want to do negatively.

“It is not peculiar to Anambra, the recession affected our budget negatively, even the contractor we awarded and mobilised to work on Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha, returned the money because according to him, he could no longer do the job with the amount agreed because of inflation.

“We have been working on some investors to come and develop the Awka Township Stadium on partnership terms but they are reluctant because they want to see the viability so that they can get back their money soon,’’ she said.

Nwogu said that in spite of the challenges, Anambra athletes and teams had been doing well at national and international competitions.

She lauded Gov. Willie Obiano for approving that the state athletes attend competitions so that the youth could be exposed to a wider arena.

“Our athletes have been competing favourably nationally and internationally; this is because our governor is a sports-friendly person who approves that we honour invitations.

“At times, we get to those venues and realise that many states are not present, that shows you the premium we place on the development of our youths,’’ she said.

She lauded the leadership of SWAN in the state while expressing her readiness to work them in the overall interest of the state.

Responding, Anthony Oji, chairman of SWAN in Anambra expressed SWAN’s readiness to promote sports in the state.

Oji called for a good working relationship between the association and the government in all sports programmes.

Contributing, Ikem Asika, a member, representing SWAN on the Board of Nigeria Cricket Federation, commended the contributions of the commissioner toward the development of sports.

He appealed to the government to provide and Oval for the Cricket Association in line with its previous application.

Stories by Alphonsus Nweze