Nwadinobi Foundation partner Mrs Ikpeazu over VHF

A non-governmental organization with national and international appeal, Nwadinobi Foundation has partnered the office of the Abia First Lady over the indigent in the state.

In a courtesy call to Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu in her office yesterday, the founder, John K. Nwadinobi informed the first lady that he and his foundation felt it necessary to visit, the foundation has long history of partnering with Abia State Government” over rural health, sports, empowerment and so on by providing medical supplies and sports equipment to the government.

Nwadinobi disclosed that his foundation is currently on medical missions to various health institutions recalling that in 2008, eight rural hospitals received various supplies and in 2009, donated a 48-ft container with various medical equipments including ultra-sound equipment, x-ray machines, scanning equipment and other medical supplies which the government directed to General Hospital, Amachara, Umuahia.

He disclosed that he was at the government house, Umuahia to also identify with and assist the pet project of the Abia first lady, stating “I realized your responsibility which include taking over of the responsibility and issues of the less-privileged through various medical checks that include the sickle cell anemia.”

The national and international medical Doctor based in the US used the opportunity to donate bags of rice, wrappers, toiletries, beverages and other drinks worth several millions of naira to assist the less-privileged through the office of the Abia First Lady and VHF.

He described the ideals of VHF as a “worthy project”, stating “we want to help bring all that the people need so that when you go forward, we will all support you.”

Responding, the wife of the Abia state Governor and the founder, Vicar Hope Foundation, Deaconess Nkechi Ikpeazu thanked him and his foundation for the assistance he has so far given to Abia state Government and now her pet project, VHF, stating that it is the duty of the foundation to assist the less-privileged, pointing out that it is a task she cannot do alone.

Mrs. Ikpeazu said that with the assistance, she will reach as many people in need as possible, stating that her office will partner with Nwadinobi Foundation for a machine on breast cancer.

She disclosed that her foundation has been carrying out medical missions, expressing her surprise that during a High Blood Pressure check on women recently, most have blood pressure that was up to 200 mmHg mark, which she said was dangerous, and thanked Nwadinobi for partnering with her for the good of the people of the state.