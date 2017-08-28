Nov. guber poll: Legislator asks APC to do away with ‘federal might’ mentality

The member representing Onitsha II State Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Chugbo Enwezor, has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to do away with the mindset that they will win the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election through Federal might.

Enwezor in an interview with The Anambra Times said they should go away from that mindset because that would not work for them in this election.

“They won’t do anything. This time, the security apparatus will not work for them. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would not work for them. They would rather work for Nigeria and ensure free and fair election. That is the way I look at it”.

He said neither INEC nor the security operatives were in position to help APC rig the coming Governorship election, saying that APC that has not delivered at the national and the states they control cannot come here and snatch away victory.

Enwezor’s response came on the heels of speculations and boastings from APC faithful in the state that the party would use the INEC and security operatives to edge out the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its candidate, Governor Willie Obiano, in the election.

But Enwezor, a legal practitioner and rights activists, wondered what APC that does not have programme for Ndigbo will tell them during the campaign.

“APC has nothing to offer to solve the problems of Ndigbo. A government that elevated nepotism, ethnicity, skewed appointments as state policies cannot come and to tell us to vote for them. No way” he said.

The chairman of Judicial Committee in the State House of Assembly strongly disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigeria’s unity was not negotiable, emphasising “Nigeria is negotiable”.

He said: “When people are living in a country they are marginalised, when people are oppressed, when there is no equality of Nigerians, you cannot talk arrogantly that we cannot negotiate our unity. Are we prisoners, are we under hostage. If that is their thinking, then that is irresponsible thinking”.

Continuing, embittered Enwezor said: “We suffer all sorts of degradation, injustice, oppression, deprivation and marginalisation under this administration. That is not unity. Iron cannot mix with clay. It is only justice that can help us to get together. Injustice, nepotism repel. Even in your home, there must be fairness, equity and justice, if not there will be trouble. Igbo nation is being subdued, subjugated and undermined in the country they call their own”.

Stories by Alphonsus Nweze