Nov. guber poll: Group plans 2 million-man march for APC

Forum of State Commanders of People Movement (RPM) South East and South-South geopolitical zones plans to organise a two million-man match in Awka, the Anambra State capital, later this month in support of All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the

November 2017 governorship election in the state.

Chairman of the RPM Forum, Chief Hon. Samuel Odoyi, who stated this planned event during the inauguration of the state Chairman of the RPM in Anambra State at Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state, said that the target of the two million-man march was to install an APC Governor in Government House, Awka, come November this year.

Odoyi, who is the Commander of the Rivers State chapter of RPM, said the movement was committed to the political interests of the South East and South South, adding that the RPM was bridging the gap between the leaders and led at all levels, especially the grassroots through a massive mobilisation.

Odoyi on behalf other states Commanders who were present at Isuofia passed vote of confidence on the Anambra Commander, Hon. Bridget Nebedum, stating that there was no crisis in Anambra as Nebedum popularly known as “Iron Lady” was fully in charge of RPM in the state.

Iron Lady is in charge in Anambra, and from the massive crowd we see here today, we have no doubt about her capacity to lead RPM. She is much more capable and let me tell us, none of us, State Commanders have been able to achieve what she has achieved. She has established the structures from wards, local governments, Senatorial and up to State level,Adoyi said.

In her remarks, Nnebdum, who thanked the Forum of Commanders for their support in ensuring that her position as Anambra boss remained intact, said that APC will take over Anambra come November courtesy of the efforts of RPM and other organs of the party in the state.

In his acceptance speech, the newly inaugurated chairman of RPM in Anambra State, Chief Augustine Okeke, assured that he will deliver beyond expectation, assuring full loyalty to the State Commander, Hon. Nebedum and other top ranking members of the group.

The deputy commander, Chief Promise Okeke, said he was optimistic that APC will win Anambra State in November because the party was ready to bring the change that Ndi Anambra have been yearning for.