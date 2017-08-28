Nov. guber election: Onitsha traders restate support for Obiano

Onitsha South Shop Owners impressed by the performance of Governor Willie Obiano in providing infrastructure in the markets in the state have reiterated their commitment to back Obiano’s second term bid.

President of Onitsha South Shop Owners, Chief Eric Uwaoma, speaking after the meeting of the stakeholders to assess the level of work in Governor Obiano’s N10 million project recently, said work is progressing steadily on the project, which he said, has reached an advanced stage.

Chief Uwaoma said their own project is a one storey hall with offices and borehole, saying that the hall has reached decking stage, while the borehole has been sunk.

Uwaoma said the deadline for the completion of the project which is located at Akpo Street/Port Harcourt Road, Urebo Housing Estate, Onitsha is the end of this month (August), assuring that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the work would be completed on schedule.

He this is the first time any Governor in Anambra State, since the return of democracy in Nigeria, is investing so much on traders in the state and to that extent, they in Onitsha South Shop Owners, have decided to work assiduously to ensure that Obiano is returned with landslide victory.

“This type of thing has never happened before. My people are commending the Governor for this gesture. They are very happy. And they are all shouting during our meeting that he must go for a second tenure,” he said.

Chief Uwaoma, who was surrounded by other members of the market executives, including the Secretary, Chief Felix Ezeoke, said Obiano has demonstrated more than enough love for traders in the state, that they cannot but work for his success in the coming election.

He said apart from providing security in the state, which is the primary need of the traders, Obiano appointed three traders as Special Assistants and introduced the Traders’ football competition among the markets in the state.

Uwaoma also commended the President-General of Amalgamated Markets Traders Association of Anambra State (AMATAS), Chief Okwudil Ezenwankwo, for his dogged fight to promote the welfare of traders in the state, saying that he has been instrumental to attracting Obiano to Anambra markets.

He particularly lauded Chief Ezenwankwo, popularly called Ewepudike, for his support and encouragement to Onitsha South Shop Owners, pledging their loyalty to his administration.

Chief Uwaoma however called on Governor Obiano to as matter of urgency direct the contracted handling Ochanja Roundabout to Ziks Avenue road, linking Fegge and other parts of the commercial city to mobilise to the site.

He said the road has become so bad that to move goods across it by Keke operators, barrow and truck pushers, Okada riders and vehicle drivers has become difficult, stating that giving the road face-lift will help them market Obiano in Fegge.

