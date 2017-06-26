Norsworthy Coy to Invest $20m in Delta Agric Sector – SSG

Norsworthy Investment Ltd is to invest over $20million in oil palm Production/processing in Akwukwu-Igbo, Oshimili North Local Government Area

of Delta State.

Performing the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the weekend with Norsworthy Investment Ltd on behalf of the state government, the Agas, described the event as the most ‘’strategic MoU that we are signing today.’’ The MD/CE of Norsworthy Investment Ltd., Dr. Gabriel Ogbechi signed on behalf of his company.

The SSG maintained that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration places high premium on agriculture, saying that signing of the MoU with Norsworthy is in tandem with the wealth/job creation for all Deltans component of the SMART Agenda.

“The present administration op;laces high premium on agriculture. This is the most strategic MoU we are signing today. Agriculture used to be the mainstay of our economy and we are determined to give the agricultural sector the needed attention to not only provide jobs for our youths but also ensure food sufficiency in the state,’’ he asserted.

Hon. Agas commended the MD/CEO of Norsworthy for investing in the state and the Akwu-Igbo community for providing 3,000 hectres of land for the palm plantation adding that the MoU is a win-win situation and a partnership; that will work for the benefit of all.

He reiterated government’s commitment to providing the enabling environment for investors to invest in the state, just as he called on investors to invest in the state as Delta is investment haven.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr. Kingsley Emu, Akwuj-Igbo community and also commending Dr. Ogbechie for investing in the state, said that it will bring development to Akwuj-Igbo community and also provide job opportunities for the youths, describing the investment as a land mark event.

On his part, the MD/CEO, Norsworthy Investment Ltd. Dr. Gabriel Ogbechi, said that the company which will employ over 5,000, workers, would be involved in the oil palm production value chains such as palm oil, vegetable oil, among others.