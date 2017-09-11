Nobody aided my escape from police custody, rearrested ritual killer suspect says

The rearrested suspected killer of an eight year old girl, Ifeanyi Dike, who escaped from police custody in Port Harcourt, after his arrest in August on Monday stunned the media and the generality of the people when he claimed during his parade by the police that nobody aided and abetted his escape from police custody.

The 200 level student of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, said that he seized the opportunity of the growing darkness of the evening to escape when he was ordered to enter the cell after he made his confessional statement.

He said that the decision to escape was entirely his own, saying: “After my statement it was late. My IPO told me to go into the cell. That was when I got the opportunity to run away.”

Meanwhile the Investigating Police Officer, IPO, in charge of the case, Mr. John Bosco, has been dismissed from the police force and is currently standing trial for negligence and condpiracy.

During the parade before journalists, the Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr Ahmed Zaki, expressed gratitude to members of the public for their prayers and cooperation which led to the rearrest of Ifeanyi Dike. He also thanked the media for circulating the case even to all parts of the world.

The commissioner said that the consciousness of every Nigerian was awakened in the search for the suspect who he described as a mindless killer.

He reassured that justice would be done by bringing the full weight of the law to bear on the suspect or any other person implicated in the course of further investigation.