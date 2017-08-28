No threat will stop Nov. guber poll in Anambra – Igbo Forum

An Igbo grassroots socio cultural organisation, Imeobi Igbo Forum, has vowed that no amount of threat from Indigenous Peoples of Biafra ((POB) would stop the conduct of November 18 2017 governorship election in Anambra State.

Speaking through their national chairman, Dr. Mike Ikegulu- Onugha, after their meeting, the group said that the problem in Igbo land has nothing to do with conduct of election but marginalisation in a country that Igbos were part builders.

He urged the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, to soft-pedal in his boycott campaign and listen to the voice of reason, adding that such threat would worsen Igbo problem instead of curtailing it.

“We respect Kanu’s enthusiasm and agitation but I don’t know what he has in mind for saying that there will be no election in Anambra State.

“The referendum he is talking about will come one day and it is not by boycott of election that we will achieve a Biafra republic rather it will worsen our problem,” he said.

Continuing, Onugha said: “We will constitute a reconciliatory body to help move Igbo nation forward and for those who believe.

“This organisation has its tentacles in Igbo land and we will screen all the candidates in this election when the time comes to know their antecedents”.

Stressing that the Igbos are being marginalised in the country, he said that “they want to use us as slaves and that is why they don’t want us to go”.

Stories by Alphonsus Nweze