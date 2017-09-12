No record of corrupt civil servants in Adamawa     -Gov Bindow

The Governor of Adamawa State, Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow said is proud of the State’s civil servants because no records of corruption allegations have ever been brought to him against any one of them.

Bindow said this while declaring a “one day sensitisation workshop on work ethics” open for permanent secretaries, Deputy secretaries, heads of MDGs and others.

According to him he has the best civil servants in the country and are really supportive in the agenda he set to transform the state.

“You have being prudent with me to manage the state, I’m urging you to be committed and very importantly you must shun all form of sentiments. I was sworn in as a leader of all not to be sentimental in favor of few selected group of people and I want you to be same because sentiments is nothing than “419”.

“Be loyal to your job not to me, I can be the best and work better with your collaborative efforts,you all know we have a rotten system as a result of bad governance of the past, your punctuality to work will turn things around for good in the state.” Bindow said

He continued to say that the civil servants are the real Adamawa state, the engine room of the state, he is happy to work with all of them and he will try his possible to always give them what is due for them.

Bindow charge them to earnestly pray for him to succeed, asking them to be duty bound and loyal to the oth they have taken, stressing that Adamawa is the only state that they have and the work of building it lies on their hands.

“Hold this state in high esteem you all know that before I came in as the seating Governor this state is the most backward state, but what we did in two years is becoming talk of the town, at least we have done over 200 roads of my two years.” He added

In his earlier submission the Head of Service of the state, Dr Louis H Mandama, min, said the Workshop was organised by the office of the head of Service in collaboration with the national orientation agency (NOA).

Mandama said that ethics has been lost out in civil service and the Workshop is to reawaken all the state’s civil servants that the country yearning for change in the civil service through good morals.

He extol the gallant leadership of the Governor by Praising him over the uncommon transformation going on in the state, thanking him for the rehabilitation of roads and many utilities in the state secretariat.

While the Director General of National Orientation Agency (NOA),Alh. Ahmad Abba said Governor Bindow is the most valuable civil servant not only in Adamawa state but in the country,asserting that work ethics is in the center stage of civil service.

He charge them that Civil Servants must have a visions because they are the policy implementors,the country have lost character and as such the must be civil servants corruption free.

“No matter what be Civil Servant that is accountable, total self surrounded leaders of the present time change mantra agenda.” Abba said

Tom Garba, Yola