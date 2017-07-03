NLC, TUC suspend industrial action in C’River state

The indefinite strike called upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Cross River state has been suspended. The 10 day indefinite strike was suspended on Monday by the two industrial unions in Calabar, the Cross River state capital.

Prior to this development, the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) had pulled out of the strike while the executive chairman of the Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Stephen Odey, had urged the NUT in the state to back out completely from the strike.

Sequel to the industrial action by the unions due to the failure of the state government to implement the agreement reached with labour on the May 30, 2017, a meeting was convened on Sunday July 2, 2017 to resolve the crisis.

Consequently, in a 12 point agreement signed by the representatives of government and labour, the duo agreed that the promotion exercise of deserving civil servants to continue, letters release and implemented. The Commissioner for Finance and the Accountant General are to implement all the agreements reached, including payment of gratuities to retirees from June to December 2013.

Other aspects of the agreement included the payment of monthly impress to MDAs while that of May 2017 is to be paid immediately.

“Full payment of salaries of newly appointed Permanent Secretaries should take effect from June 2017 while the arrears should be worked out for payment and appointment letters released forthwith, Labour to produce a list of all unpaid staff of LGAs and Primary School teachers to government through the Commissioner for Finance for verification and payment.”

The agreement further added that all deductions be paid to beneficiaries immediately after payment of monthly salaries and Accountant General is to liaise with the Governor for the authorization of the release of the gratuities to LG Pensioners and all other outstanding issues to be addressed in due course.

“No worker shall be victimized for his or her role during the strike period and the industrial action by organized labour is hereby suspended.”