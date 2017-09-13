NITDA, EFCC form synergy over fight against corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) have resolved to formed an alliance to unmask all corrupt elements in the country using information technology.

The decision was reached when the Acting EFCC Chariman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu and his team paid a working visit to the corporate headquarters of NITDA on Wednseday in Abuja.

In a statement signed by Head, Corporate Affairs & External Relations,NITDA, Mrs. Hadiza Umar, both agencies agreed to undertake a collaborative fight and ensure zero tolerance to corruption at all sectors.

In his remarks at the event, Magu stated that the two organizations have a lot in common, saying that there is the need to learn from each other.

Magu also said that EFCC needs the support of every Nigerian in the fight against corruption for the good of future generation as the agency cannot do it alone.

He said, “Corruption is the biggest problem in the country” things need to be done the right way, which will curb the menace it has brought upon our country.”

The Director General of NITDA, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, while welcoming EFCC officials, stated that the visit is key to the growth and development of the country, channeled towards the fight against corruption to save funds for the government.

He said, “Anything you do in the aspect of anti-corruption will surely lead to retaliation by perpetrators, as long as legal is made illegal and legitimate is made illegitimate, it is corruption, more effort is needed to fight such crimes”.

Pantami stated that the efforts of the EFCC in the fight against corruption is for the country at large, adding that any nation that fights corruption is doing that for the development and better living standards for her citizens.

The Agency also solicits EFCC’s support to enforce the IT clearance law which the Federal Government mandated NITDA to handle the clearance of all IT procurement by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDA).

The NITDA boss pointed out that some MDAs engage in frivolous IT projects, which are unsustainable, and use such projects “to siphon government funds simply because of its complexity”.

Pantami stressed that MDAs come to NITDA to seek IT clearance for their projects and services, stating that the Agency has professionals and experts that will analyse the project critically to know its authenticity before embarking on such project so as to save funds for the government.

Meanwhile, the NITDA boss has disclosed that with the complaints of Nigerians on poor products and services delivery, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Consumer Protection Council (CPC) have formed a working committee to hold providers of products and services accountable.

The collaborative move was taken when the Director General of the CPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera paid a courtesy visit to the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Irukera said, “The role of NITDA in the society is to improve technology services to the people” adding that IT controls significant number of human endeavors.