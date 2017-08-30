NIMASA assures of a safer maritime business

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has reiterated the commitment of the agency to ensure the safety of the country’s waterways through integrated maritime security infrastructure and waterways surveillance system.

This is just as the Director General of the agency, Dakuku Peterside said that no stone will be left unturned in achieving the agency’s objectives of zero tolerance to all forms of criminalities on the nation’s waterways

Dakuku said thiswhen members of the Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN) paid a courtesy visit to the agency.

He said,“Let me assure you that very soon, the issue of maritime security will be history, because by then we would have fully implemented the new maritime security architecture which will include deployment of more equipment, more personnel and of course upping the game in the area of intelligence.”

He said that the agency would continue to work closely with all relevant Stakeholders so that the benefits in the sector can be fully optimized.

“We are not on different sides; we may be working from different perspectives, but we are working towards the same goal in ensuring that people optimize benefits from maritime transportation. We are ensuring that there are no inefficiencies and that our effectiveness is on top of the game, so that Nigeria will be a preferred destination for commerce and for doing transaction,” Dakuku added.

Responding, the Chairman of the Association, Mr. Val Usifoh said the association is impressed with the level of cooperation between the shippers and NIMASA; and called for a more robust relationship towards actualizing the opportunities that abound in the sector.

He said, “On behalf of members of the Shipping Association of Nigeria, we would like to thank the Management of NIMASA for giving us the opportunity to discuss issues and rub minds. We are glad that we have this level of cooperation going; and we look forward to improving further on it,” he said.