Nigeria’s problems systemic, attitudinal, says ex NBA Chair

As the clamour for the restructuring of the country intensifies, the myriad of challenges bedeviling Nigeria have been traced to the failure of successive administrations to implement the provisions of the constitution, respect the rule of law and the fall in moral values amongst Nigerians, which have encouraged corruption, monitisation of the political process which have lead to bad governance.

This much was said by a former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja branch, Yomi Farounbi, in a chat with The Daily Times, noting that restructuring may not be a way out of Nigeria’s problems if the institutions and systems that encouraged corruption and looting of public treasury by public office holders are not checked.

Farounbi lamented the failure of government to adhere to the principles of federal character in appointment, adding that some of the agitation for secession and restructuring could be traced to the failure of government to obey the provision of the constitution.

He lamented the monitistion of the electoral process in the country, stressing that Nigerians place much expectations on political office holders and the penchant for instant gratification has encouraged corruption and bad governance.

He said: “what I think is that there is too much power in the centre, and there is need to devolve power to the regions, but that may be the solution. The problem is we are not implementing the constitution the way it should be done, there is no rule of law in the system look, at the appointments, are we following the Federal character principle?

“A lot of money is being looted; corruption is part of the problem. You cannot separate bad leaders from bad followers and I think Nigerians have to change, people only see how much you would put on the table, a lot of them sell their properties to contest election, that is why they say politics is investment and do you blame them if they don’t perform”? Farounbi asked.

On the anti graft war, the legal practitioner blamed the anti graft agencies for its failure to carry out enough investigation before arresting and charging suspects to court, while also questioning the competence of lawyers used by the anti graft agencies in it cases, attributing this to recent failed cases.

“Seriously, corruption is fighting back, but I also blame the anti graft agencies for not carrying out enough investigation of its suspects, it is shoddy, they have to learn and I don’t know the calibre of its prosecuting counsel, lawyers are more than lawyers, but you blame that on the system, the EFCC has a pool of lawyers which it can train,” he added.