Why Nigeria’s economic challenges persistent

A community leader and Baale Mopo Akinlade in Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, High Chief Sakirudeen Adekunle Akinlade says solution to the Nigeria’s Social and Economic Challenges is for the citizenry to unite and collectively evolve solutions to the problems.

He said until people begin to see themselves as brothers irrespective of their religion and ethnic diversity, the social and political challenges confronting Nigeria would continue to manifest to varying degrees of intensity.

Speaking at a gathering (Ita Baale Day) to host sons and daughters of Mopo Akinlade, for this year Eid-El-Kabir festival, held in his place on Sunday, Chief Akinlade said for Nigeria to get out of her present challenges, all must unite and love one another as preached by Prophet Mohammed in the holy Quran.

He said people should be kind to others without seeking appreciation or reward, stressing that love for fellow human beings regardless of ethnic consideration, integrity and honesty should be people’s watchword.

According to him, “that was what Prophet Mohammed stood for, he felt concerned for people irrespective of their status.”

Chief Akinlade also said that the current challenges facing Nigeria were not strange to the country and recalled that collective resolutions to such challenges had seen the nation through in previous times.

He cautioned politicians to avoid making frivolous and hatred speeches that could lead to disunity among Nigerians in the face of the prevailing difficulties and for the credibility of the fledgling democracy.

The community leader remarked that fulfilling promises by political leaders enhanced the credibility of leadership and raised the integrity of leaders, noting that “the real joy lies for us in our determination to solve the challenges as brothers and one indivisible entity.”