Disturbed by the many reported cases of death caused by Lassa Fever in some states of the county, the President of National Complementary and Alternative Medical Association (NACAMA) Nigeria, Professor Peter Emeka Katchy, has accused Governments in Nigeria of not being serious with the eradication of the disease in the country.

Prof Katchy lamented that for a long time is only one lassa fever laboratory in the country at Irrua in Edo state built with the help of the former Military Vice-President of the county, Late Admiral Augustus Aikhomu.

He said the latest addition of lassa fever laboratory was the second in the country built at Abakiliki in Ebonyi State by the former Governor of the State, Chief Martin Elechi.

He therefore called on Federal State Governments to as a matter of priority and urgency begin to set Lasss fever laboratories in the country to address the inadequacy of such laboratories in the country.

Speaking with newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra state the NACCIMA boss said, said Lassa fever is a disease csused by rat.

“Food items are exposed to rats, they expose garri to rat and drink it with sugar not knowing that the rodent has either urinated insidr the garri or has its faeces in it.

This is the problem and it is different from Ebola that is allien to us, Lassa fever is not but has a similar sympton like Ebola. Both have homo he symtons, sometimes blood comes out from the nose and mouth.”

He continued “Nigeria would have annihilated lassa fever i long ago f people had taken it serious. People can not deny that rats are within their house or environment and it is a daily problem.”

He said once affected by the fever the incubation period lasts between 3 to 16 days and the victim is quarantined to avodi affecting others.

The people who must have come in close contact with the victim are also kept under close watch to avoid

spreading the disease to others.

He said the safest way to keep of the disease was that one should keep his environment clean as it is a domestic problem.

