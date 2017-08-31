Nigerian traders urged to shun any attempt to divide the country.

The National President, National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), Mr. Ken Ukaoha have called on all its members nationwide to disregard all call, hates speeches as well inducements that is capable of causing division in the country adding that the association believes in oneness and indivisible of Nigeria as a nation.

He made the call yesterday in Abuja during A one-day summit organized to mark the Association 20 years of existence.

According to him, Nigerian traders has invested a lot in the nation economy through readily investing virtually in all nooks and crannies of the country, creating wealth without boundaries, propelling the redistribution of wealth, oiling the economy through their day to day commercial activities as well as assisting government in defining inward- looking consumption patterns through the patronage of made in Nigerian goods, fostering unity and cooperation among the various people’s of Nigeria through their buying and selling and so will not allow any myopic politician, failed leaders and frustrated elements to use them to cause war in the country.

“We believe that though tribe and tongues may differ yet in brotherhood we stand. Let us therefore not give chance to irresponsible characters to disunite us. People must revisit the faces of children hit by kwashiorkor during the civil war and those of the internally displaced persons propelled by insurgency of late.

“The Association supports and solidly stand by the federal government in this regard. let us continue to pray for our dear president, Muhammed Buhari that the Almighty will fully restored its health and strengthen him with the wisdoms and resolve to clean the debris of corruption, enshrine equality and stability of our dear nation.

He further lamented that many of today’s crises and divisive propaganda are being fuelled from the backdoor by corrupt politicians who siphoned the nation’s common wealth, sent their children abroad to study in safety while leaving the nation education sector famished while pushing other people’s children- the children of the poor into crises and destructive tendencies capable of engulfing the nation where they do not have single investment.” We must resist this, he added.

“Mr. President must not allow cheap blackmails from politicians to distract him from standing for the masses to fulfill all his promises.

He however call on government at all levels to provide full assistance to Nigerian traders and farmers nationwide as this would facilitate the quick resuscitation of the economy from recession noting that investing in market structure and facility development is critical and must be given priority and such markets handed over to genuine traders and not public servant.

“We also appeal to federal government to speed up the provision and release of a credible trade policy with an import substitution agenda for Nigeria.”This is critical for us as it would facilitate a predictable trading environment, attract investors and increase their confidence while Alps assuring the ease of doing business.

Ibeneme Ebelechukwu,Abuja.