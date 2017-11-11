Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology to stop engagement of unregistered persons

The Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT) says it will no longer allow organisations engage persons not registered to work in laboratories in the country.

Director-General and Registrar of NISLT, Yemi Gbadegesin, disclosed this on Friday in his remark at a conference organised by the institute held at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka with the theme “Economic diversification through science laboratory entrepreneurship dynamics”.

He said: “For emphasis, no organisation or employers are allowed to engage any person or persons not registered by the institute to practice in our laboratories.

“It is our statutory responsibility to check this unwholesome practice in the system. We will ensure that anyone not licensed to practice as laboratory scientists are kick out from our laboratories”, he said.

He lamented that one of the major problems of the institute is quackery among laboratory technologists.

He appealed to government for adequate and regular payment of welfare packages to laboratory workers.

Gbadegesin added that aim of the conference is to look for ways to proffer solutions in the area of science and technology especially in diversifying the economy and the development of entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has reiterated commitment of Federal Government to take science and technology to the next level in the country.

Onu, who was represented by the Director, Science and Technology Promotion, Mr. Elkanem Udoh, said the ministry desire to take science and technology to the next level as developing the sector is one of the ways diversifying the economy from oil dependency.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Benjamin Ozumba who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof Charles Igwe, said “We must invest heavily in science and technology in other to attain innovative and developmental strides in the country. We are doing our best in this area because we have a department that offers a degree in science and laboratory technology. We should, however, show more interest in training professionals in this field,” he said.

He urged them to, at the end of the conference, devise ways to make science and technology better.

The event was attended by scientists, key industry players, government functionaries and the academia from across the country.

By Moses Oyediran, Enugu