Nigerian army deny attack on Biafra secessionists

The Nigerian army has denied reports that on Sunday it stormed the house where Nnamdi Kanu, leader of secessionist group the Indigenous of People of Biafra (Ipob), is staying.

Mr Kanu’s lawyer said that the army descended on the house and fired shots killing three people and injuring up to 10.

But in a statement, army spokesman Major Oyegoke Gbadamosi said it was his forces that were attacked, pelted with stones as they tried to pass close to the house.

He said a female passer-by and a soldier were injured in the clash but no-one was killed.

But videos circulating online yesterday evening showed a young man in civilian clothing, with what looks like a bullet wound in his leg being carried into a car outside the house.