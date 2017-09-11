Nigeria is provoking us to war – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the secessionist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Nigerian Army of goading them to war.

He said this while speaking to press men, following the rumoured attack the Nigerian Army carried out on his group in his home in Abia.

Recalling the event for the press men, Kanu claimed the Nigerian Army drove toward his house while shooting indiscriminately at people protesting and asking what they were coming to do.

3 people were shot, he said, and they were taken to a secure location where they are receiving treatment.

When asked about the police’s statement that 3 people were at their clinic receiving treatment for machete wounds, he said it was characteristic of the Nigerian Government to lie, and they should not be believed.

“Nigeria is bringing war to us,” he said. “They want us to become armed, so that the world can say Nnamdi Kanu is leading a violent armed group. Which is not the case.”

See the video below:

However, in a statement, the Nigerian Army has said allegations that it attacked anybody or killed anyone are totally false.

The army said IPOB members blocked the road against troops of 145 Battalion while they were on a show of force along FMC-Word Bank Road in Umuahia town, Abia State.

The army continued that while the IPOB members pelted the military vehicles with stones and bottles, insisting it would not pass, warning shots were fired into the air, which dispersed the agitators.

No life was lost, the statement read. Read it below:

The attention of 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, has been drawn to fictitious news going round especially on the social media that troops have invaded the home of Nnamdi Kanu and killed 3 persons.

This is far from the truth. Rather, it was a group of suspected IPOB militants that blocked the road against troops of 145 Battalion while on show of force along FMC-Word Bank Road in Umuahia town, Abia State at about 6.00-6.30pm, today.

They insisted that the military vehicles would not pass and started pelting the soldiers with stones and broken bottles to the point of injuring an innocent female passerby and a soldier, Corporal Kolawole Mathew.

The troops fired warning shots in the air and the hoodlooms dispersed. No life was lost.

Therefore the public are kindly enjoined to disregard the rumours going round and the fictitious photographs of purported victims of attack.

Both the soldier and the innocent female passerby have been evacuated to the unit’s Medical Inspection Room and are receiving treatment.

We would like to use this opportunity to warn mischief makers threatening the peace and security of the country through falsehood such as above.

Members of the public are please requested to go about their lawful business and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or security outfit. You are please requested to disseminate this information to the public through your medium.

Thank you for your kind cooperation.

Major Oyegoke Gbadamosi

Assistant Director Army Public Relations 14th Brigade Nigerian Army

Watch a video accompanying the Nigerian Army’s statement below: