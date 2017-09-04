Nigeria Police TV Channel takes off on November, to employ 5,000

Ediri Jerry Wesley, Chairman/CEO, of proposed Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service has promised that the station will hit the airwaves nationwide beginning from November 28.

Wesley, speaking in an interview with journalists in Abuja, said the TV will begin with a fund-raising ceremony at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

He commended Ibrahim Idris, Inspector-General of Police, for working to ensure the realisation of the project.

“The NPBS will focus on four areas of operations (TV, Radio, Online and Emergency Control Centre). The project which is a Public Private Partnership with the Nigeria Police will help to curb insecurity by prompt respond to emergency situations,” Wesley said.

Unlike most broadcast organisations, Wesley said the NPBS will not source for commercial adverts for sustainability; rather its survival will depend largely on sponsorship from corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians.

According to him, personnel for the channel would be trained by professionals from prominent broadcast organisations including the Cable News Network (CNN).

“About 5,000 young Nigerians will be engaged and trained by 50 expatriate (Professionals from CNN, BBC and other foreign media Organisations) for three years,” he added.

He explained that in order to reach all Nigerians irrespective of their educational background, transmission will also be done in both Pidgin English and other Nigerian Languages.

By Tony Nwakaegho