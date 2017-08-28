Nigeria, Poland to establish world class hospital

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Poland business community have concluded plans to establish a world class international hospital in Nigeria just as both countries are also working out synergy in Television and Information Communication Technology (ICT) development as well as host the Polish – Nigeria Business Investment summit.

This was contained in statement signed by Patrick Iwhiwhu, Chief Press Secretary to Hon. Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment in Abuja.

Polish businessmen and the representative of the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Alhaji Abubakar Yerima, who paid a visit to the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Aisha Abuakar in Abuja said that the Polish investors are in the country to explore some investment opportunities in the country, adding that the polish businessmen intends to invest in some critical sectors that will be of mutual benefit for both countries.

He said that the delegation have concluded plans with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) as well as the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to work out strategic business projects that will create jobs and address some of the critical gaps in the country.

The Polish delegation which also visited the Executive Secretary of NIPC, Ms. Yewande Sadiku, stated that “arrangement, are on for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Poland businessmen to establish a hospital of international repute in Nigeria noting that invitation has been sent to Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, Mines, Industries and Agriculture (NACCIMA) to work out modalities of cooperation.”

While receiving the delegation, the Minister disclosed to his guests, the huge business and investment opportunities that exist in the country, charging them to take advantage of the opportunities to establish businesses of mutual interest, adding that federal government has done a lot to create an enabling environment for the establishment of businesses in the country.

She maintained that government “is doing so much to encourage the people who are very creative and innovative, leading to job creation for the jobless” and has improved on the ease of doing business in order to attract more investments into the country.

Hajia Abubakar therefore, called on the visitors to key into the circle of genuine businesses that will further brighten the relationship between Poland and Nigeria.

She thanked the visitors for coming, noting that, irrespective of what they have been told about Nigeria, they have interacted with Nigerians and have an independent and first hand picture of what Nigeria and Nigerians are.

On his part, the leader of delegation Senator Piotr Urushi told the Minister about their experience since they arrived Nigeria which was very positive and encouraging.

He stated that part the objective of the visit was to sensitize Nigerian businessmen on the forthcoming Polish – Nigeria Business Investment summit, emphasizing that various interest groups in Poland have been sensitized about the summit and are prepared to partner with Nigeria on the outcome where many exchange programmes are being put in place for the benefit of the people of both countries.

The Minister of State, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment Mr. Ogenyi Ochepe and other Directors present expressed satisfaction at the visit.

Myke Uzendu, Abuja