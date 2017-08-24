Nigeria dismisses concerns about social media monitoring

The Nigerian army has said that it is monitoring social media to “sieve out” any “anti-government, anti-military, [or] anti-security” elements.

Spokesman Major-General John Enenche made the comments on Channels TV, and today told the BBC:

It is not something hidden.

Even in advanced countries, comments on social media are being monitored and we are only copying from them.

Every serious security organisation in the world monitors happenings on social media much as they monitor the news in newspapers.”

It follows President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech on Monday, his first since returning from three months’ medical leave in London, where he criticised those who have suggested Nigeria could fracture:

I was distressed to notice that some of the comments, especially in the social media have crossed our national red lines by daring to question our collective existence as a nation.”