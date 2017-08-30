‘Nigeria can save $5.6bn via public sector transformation’

Nigeria has been ascribed as capable of saving up to $5.6bn annually if it digitally transforms and integrates the information and communications systems of its public sector.

This assertion was made known by university dons, as well as Information and Technology experts who had also in their latest research work outlined the benefits of a digitally transformed public sector and urged the Federal Government to work towards transforming the country’s civil service into a digitalised one.

A professor from the Department of Electronics/Electronics Engineering, University of Benin, Joy Emagbatere, in a chat on the sidelines of the public presentation of a book titled, ‘Digital Transformation: Evolving a Digitally Enabled Nigerian Public Service’, in Abuja, recently lamented that the non-digitalisation of Nigeria’s public sector had created a lot of waste.

“Digitisation will bring about open government, accountability, trust and transparency. Another benefit of digital transformation is being able to eliminate or reduce duplicity in the public sector. You see that many agencies and ministries in Nigeria today often do the same thing with different infrastructure.

“This has created a lot of waste and so much money has been wasted in the process of duplicating efforts in the system. From the report contained in this book, we can save $5.6bn annually from spending on the ICT if we can transform our public sector through digital transformation process,” Emagbatere said.