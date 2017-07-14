Nigeria can be king of all nations –Oshofa

Spiritual Leader and head of the Celestial Church of Christ, CCC worldwide, Emmanuel Oshofa – son of the late founder, Samuel Oshofa, has expressed hope that Nigeria could be king of all nations of the world.

Oshofa, who spoke at a prayer retreat for the nation, where thousands of the church worshippers gathered, in commemoration of the church’s 70th anniversary, with the theme: “LULI @70: Time to Rebuild and Restore,” held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS in Lagos, said Nigeria could be great again if the people come closer to God and worship him in spirit and in truth.

He said the current predicaments – economic hardship, killings, kidnapping, and other menace, bedeviling the country came because Nigerians have failed to live by God’s word in their dealings.

He said: “God does not ask anything from us, all He wants is our heart. He is with us as He assured us in His words when He said He would send His only son to the world through a virgin and His name shall be called Emmanuel – God with us.

“Nigeria can be king of all nations if we draw closer to God; if we worship Him in spirit and in truth. His word says, ‘Let those who call on the name of the Lord depart from iniquities.’

“God is not far from us, He is with us. But our sins have separated us from Him,” he averred.

Oshofa called for prayers for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari, just as he prayed that God should continue to inspire the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, in steering the affairs of the country in good path.

He also prayed for the National Assembly and other government divisions and leaders to lead the people aright.

The prayer session, which was led by different leaders of the church, captured prayer points to include prayer for restoration of peace and unity of the country, economy recovery, divine elimination of those stalling the progress of the country, healing of the nation amongst others.

The prayer service, which witnessed intermittent rainfall, shortly after it came to an end, appeared rainbow in the sky, which triggered jubilation among the worshippers, who believed it to be a sign of answer to their prayers.