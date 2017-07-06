Niger SSG reiterates commitment to devtal policy, programs

Niger state government has reiterated its determination towards the implementation of programmes and policies that will bring rapid development to the state as well as improve the living standard of the people.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Ibrahim Isa Ladan, stated this while addressing the newly posted Permanent Secretaries, political appointees and other management Staff of SSG’s Office held at the Conference Hall of SSG’s Office.

The SSG urged the staff of his office and the entire of the state not to relent in providing support to the quest of the present administration’s positive change agenda which is already getting meaningful result.

He observed that the office of the SSG is the driving force and engine room of governance of which the occupant is expected to be push-full, patient and firm.

He applauded the support accorded him since his assumption to Office and implored for them understanding from those either directly or otherwise he offended in the course of discharging his duties.

He enjoined the Permanent Secretaries and Staff of the Office to work assiduously towards achieving the lofty vision of the present administration in making Niger State one of the best in the country.

“The harmonious and cordial working relationship he enjoyed with all the staff of his Office is marvelous” and urged them to sustain the tempo, the SSG stressed.

In her remarks, Princess Rachel Yisa, Permanent Secretary, General Services noted that in every assignment, one must identify with the expectations and aspirations of his principal.

She assured the SSG that the existing harmonious working relationship will be sustained, stressing that the Staff of Governor’s Office will intensify support towards the laudable programmes and policies of the present

administration designed to reposition the State to the real path of development.

The Permanent Secretaries Special Duties and Political Affairs, Alhaji Bawa Barje Ibrahim and Dr. Yakubu Bello in their separate remarks reassured the SSG of their unalloyed loyalty and support to the change mantra of the administration.