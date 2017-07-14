Niger gov cautions political appointees to shun corruption

Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has cautioned political office holders to shun corruption and temptation of amassing wealth illegally at the expense of the masses.

He gave this charge when he sworn in and inaugurated the chairmen and members of boards of 25 state commissions and agencies in Minna, the state capital.

The oaths of office and allegiance were administered on the chairmen and members of Niger State Independent Electoral Commission, NSIEC, and Niger State Civil Service Commission, NSCSC, by Justice Aliyu Mayaki of the State High Court on behalf of the Chief Judge, Justice Maria Dzukogi.

Charging the new appointees, the governor noted that though public office can expose or tempt occupants to corruption, but advised that they should develop tick skin against ill-gotten wealth, stressing that such acquisition hardly last long. He noted that serving in public office comes with challenges which require commitment, strong will, sense of purpose and prayers to be able to achieve set goals.

As public office holder, you have to be prayerfully and consciously shun any temptation. Some of you will see millions and billions passing through your table, but with prayers and strong will you can ignore it. Such money won’t change your life. If you abuse the office and steal, it will also not change your fortune. Once you leave the office after 1or 2 years you lose everything.

He then charged the newly inaugurated board members to use their experiences in contributing to the restoration agenda of his administration.

He told the new appointees that they were all appointed on merit after due diligence was conducted in making sure that right people were appointed to appropriate boards so as to enable them contribute meaningfully to the development of the boards and the state at large.

The governor then warned supervising ministries of these boards to allow the board members function, saying “boards are not set up for ceremonial purpose rather for efficiency and functionality in the administration of the government.

He also advised the newly inaugurated chairmen and board members to establish a very good relationship with their supervising commissioners and ministries.

Responding on behalf of all the appointees, the chairman, Niger State Civil Service Commission, Engr. Shehu Yusuf Galadima assured the government and the people of the state of their readiness to serve the people and the state. The boards of 23 other commissions and agencies were also inaugurated by the governor.