NGOs partner to resolve herdsmen , farmer conflicts in Nasarawa

The need for farmers and herdsmen to live peacefully among themselves has been stressed in Nasarawa State by a Non-Governmental Organization, Search for Common Ground (SFCG) and Centre for Woman Youth and Community Action (NACWYCA).

Addressing participants at a one day community stakeholder forum at keana local government secretariat in the state, representative of NACWYCA Mr. Charles Orume charged members to live above board so as to strengthen social capacity to deal with conflicts.

The plenary which centered on drugs addiction by youth in the society especially from the herdsmen who get addicted with dangerous drugs while grazing in the area urged parents to live up to their responsibility by advancing their children against such negative tendencies.

Orume opined, that if adequate major is taken it would further deepen their understanding on how to resolve issues of conflicts under the projects, building bridges between herders and farmers in the state. He called on the traditional rulers of the area the Osana of Keana to inter vain into the matter by calling on all patience medical stores in the locality to stop selling drugs capable of negatively influencing the psyche of the consumers.

Participants resolved to Organised a makechief sensitization rally on the effects of dangerous drugs to human kind across the local government through the likes places of churches, mosque and market places, stressed that they would write to the Nasarawa state office of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA to operate an outpost station in Keana town to help fight the menace.

The meeting was attended by save critical stakeholders of farmers, Fulani leaders, representative of various security operatives and the information officer of the local government.

Our correspondent report that Search for Common Ground is a Jos based International nonprofit Organization with its head office in United State of America. The Organization has been transforming the way the world deals with conflicts away from adversarial confrontation towards cooperative solution.

