Newly elected Prelate of ESOCS Church appeals for support and loyalty

The newly elected Baba Aladura and Prelate of Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS) church worldwide, His Most Eminence, Elder Dr. David Bob Manuel has appealed for maximum cooperation from the entire members of the church to enable him succeed in his assignment of moving the church forward.

He made this plea in an exclusive interview with Daily times reporter shortly after his induction ceremony as the Prelate of the church in Lagos.

According to him, his tenure will focus and pursue with vigour prayers, evangelism, rightous living and holiness in addition to empowering the youths and women towards occupying a place of importance and value.

“We are at a defining moment where the ethos of our Christianity is being challenged by events, issues and happenings around our country and the world at large.

This is the time for the Church to re-awaken and re-engineer a revival, to focus with unity of purpose on propagating the gospel of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ in order to win souls for Christ (Matt. 28: 19-20).

In line with the foregoing, my tenure will focus and pursue with vigour prayers, evangelism, righteous living and holiness.

“The other core values of the Church such as love, faith, service to humanity and brotherliness that the Founder, St Moses Orimolade Tunolase (of blessed memory) entrenched will be enhanced.

I commit that our youths and women will occupy a place of importance and value as spiritual, moral and economic empowerment will be encouraged. We will also partner to look for our lost sheep and bring them back to the fold.

He also pledged to pursue the objectives and targets of the 10 years developmental plan of the church as initiated by the last prelate and approved by the Advisory Board of the Church

“I therefore seek the cooperation, patience and loyalty of members of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim as we enter a new era: an era of evangelism, revival, pious and righteous living, growth and development etc.

I also seek the partnership of our Christian brethren; though our denominations may differ but our mission will always be the same – to preach Christ, convert souls and live a holy and victorious Christian life.

This is a time for Christendom and the Church of God to come together as one so that the gates of hell should not prevail against it.

By the manifest grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, we will together take the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim and the service of our Lord Jesus Christ to a greater and enviable height.

Ibeneme Ebelechukwu,Abuja